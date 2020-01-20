IND vs AUS | Performing against best bowling attack gives you confidence, attests Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has conceded that Australia is the best bowling attack he's faced till date and performing against the best attack gave him immense confidence. He also added that Australia were trying to get into his head but a discussion with Virat Kohli in the middle helped him calm down.

Shreyas Iyer was all over the place in the second ODI in Rajkot and when the pressure got to him, where he was clean bowled while attempting an ugly hoick. While his game against off-spinners is built on the foundation of solid technique and fine hand-eye coordination, the same couldn't have been said against quality pacers. However, the Mumbaikar put all that to rest with a stunning display of lower-order power-hitting, scoring a comfortable 35-ball 44 to guide India home in the series decider in Bengaluru.

"Obviously I have seen them bowling, but coming and playing against them is different. To be honest, as many matches I have played, they have been the best bowling attack. Performing against the best bowling attack gives you the satisfaction and confidence that you can go play anywhere," Iyer told Host broadcasters after India secured their first ODI series victory of 2020.

After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Australia sniffed an opportunity to induce a collapse and tried bowling short to the Indian. It worked for them to an extent as Iyer was seen huffing and puffing while countering balls on the body. But once the latter starting taking them on, it threw a spanner in Australia's works, with the game becoming a mere formality. Iyer revealed that Australia were trying to get to his head but he decided to talk to his skipper, who was at the non-striker's end, and Kohli advised him not to pay heed to those things.

"I had decided to stay till the end, take every blow as they decided to attack my body. I had my plans and executed it well. They were trying to get into my head and wanted me to go over the top, but I said to myself that I will communicate with Virat and he told me to get set. I know if I am set I can play the big shots. So, the nudging and knocking helped me get into the innings," Iyer concluded.

With the series ending 2-1 in India's favour, Iyer will now fly with the Indian team to the Kiwi shore as India start their campaign with a five-match T20 series.