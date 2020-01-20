IND vs AUS | Maxwell outside top seven at moment, reveals Aaron Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch conceded that all rounder Glenn Maxwell is not one of the top seven batters in the country even after an impressive BBL returning from a sabbatical. Finch admitted that Maxwell is not totally out of the equation and needs to work hard to regain his place in the side.

It seems like an explosive Big Bash League (BBL) season isn’t helping Melbourne Stars’ skipper Glenn Maxwell’s cause who is looking to regain his place in the ODI side having been left out for the India tour. Maxwell lost his place in the Australia side after a poor World Cup run as did eight other players of the Aussie World Cup squad.

The Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch revealed that the all-rounder isn’t one of the top seven batsmen of the nation and hence doesn’t make the cut. Maxwell has only seven half-centuries in his last 40 innings which clearly echoes Finch’s statement.

"Outside the top seven at the moment," TOI quoted Finch as saying so.

After taking a mental health sabbatical, Maxwell made a glorious return to the BBL scoring 341 runs at an amazing average of 68.20 while leading the Stars to the top of the league table. Finch shared that the hard-hitting all-rounder is well in the equation but needs to work harder to regain his form in the longer format.

"It's about form, picking players for the right role. I think it's just going to come down to whichever way you want to match up, specific roles for specific players."

But it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the Victoria lad makes his return as his replacements in the side Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar failed to make an impact in the India tour.