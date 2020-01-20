IND vs AUS | Marnus Labuschagne got right mindset for all three-formats, reveals Virat Kohli

Despite Australia’s loss in the third ODI, Virat Kohli was convinced that Marnus Labuschagne has got the right mindset to perform for Australia in all the formats, including T20Is. Kohli further showered praise on the right-hander, for his energy and running between the wickets for the visitors.

Australia post the 2019 Cricket World Cup found one of their mainstay batsmen, Marnus Labuschagne. After delighting the selectors with his form in the Ashes series, Labuschagne carried his golden touch into the home summer against Pakistan and New Zealand where he piled on 896 runs in five Tests at No.3 to give Australia a real edge in the batting order.

Following his test exploits, the right-hander made the right noise in the ODI series against India, where he scored 100 runs in two games looking positive against the spinners. Even after Australia lost the series 2-1 against India, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was quick to admit that Labuschagne has got the right mindset to perform in all three formats of the game.

"I think he's (Labuschagne) got the right mindset to be a consistent player; to be a top player in the world for a while. He's shown that in Test cricket, he's shown that in one-day cricket, and I'm sure if he plays T20 cricket, he'll show the same clarity there as well," he said.

"Again, body language, intent, he's there, he's running hard between the wickets, he wants the ball (in the field). He looks like a complete team man. He's always and always energetic - I really don't know where he gets that energy from. He's like a bunny running around,” he added.

Labuschagne’s next assignment would be to play for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League against his best buddy Steve Smith in Heats’ clash against the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday.