IND vs AUS | Lack of set batsman in the death overs hurt us, admits Aaron Finch

Australian skipper Aaron Finch felt that their lack of ability to cash in on the death overs cost them in the end as they lost the third ODI to India and the series 2-1. India chased down the target of 286 pretty easily thanks to a brilliant 119 by Rohit Shrama and an 89 by skipper Virat Kohli.

Australia, in the end, did not post enough runs on the board as India won quite comfortably by seven wickets. Australia was on course to post a score well in excess of 300 when Steve Smith and Alex Carey were at the crease. But late wickets meant that Smith had it all to do in the end and after his wicket in the 48th over, there was no set batsman in the end to provide the strong finish.

"I think probably guys not getting through to those last couple of overs (hurt us)," said Finch in the post-match press conference, reported Cricbuzz.

"Just not having an in batter being in and having faced 20 or 30 balls to get us deeper and get us to the back end. But credit to India their death bowling in the last few games was exceptional," he further added.

Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini were excellent with their lines and lengths in the final overs while Jasprit Bumrah was at his usual best as the Australians faltered in the end overs despite Steve Smith's century.

"Shami was nailing his yorkers, Saini in the last two games and Bumrah. In both games they were exceptional. You can look at where we could have improved but also you've got to give some credit to India. They were unbelievable at the death," Finch asserted.

India chased down the target easily and the chase was mastered by the Kohli-Rohit partnership of 137 runs which absolutely gave Australia no chance of coming back into the game.