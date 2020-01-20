IND vs AUS | Key to bowling in India is to keep it simple, reveals Adam Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa reckons that the key to bowling spin successfully on Indian conditions is to keep it simple. Zampa also noted the importance of preparing for each batsman is specific ways and advised that the best bet is to stay defensive than attack and go for wickets.

He has been to India on national duty thrice now and has played in the IPL quite a few times. But Australia’s first-choice spinner is known more for having done the number on Indian skipper Virat Kohli five times in less than 10 innings against him. And the 27-year-old has revealed that all he has tried to do is to learn from his previous experiences in India and keep it simple.

“I suppose experience has definitely helped me. Coming into the IPL and some tough international series, some successful ones and some not-so-successful ones, it gives you a bit of hindsight into what's ahead. Sometimes you get really batsman-friendly conditions, the grounds are smaller. So the way I've bowled helps because it's quite a simple game plan. I keep saying India is one of the toughest places to tour. I think keep it simple, don't be too hard on yourself,” Zampa told ESPNCricinfo in an exclusive interview.

The South Australian further added that he had devised specific plans for several Indian batsmen given his time in the IPL, but varies it depending on the situation at hand.

“It will definitely depend on the situations. The conditions here, you see a lot of dew at night time so a couple of preparations with the wet ball is really important. And obviously you prepare differently for different guys. So, someone like Virat, you know he's sweating on bad bowling, he's got his strengths. And then you have guys like Rohit [Sharma], who obviously is a six-hitter, he loves hitting boundaries. You might bowl some good balls to him and he might defend them but you know that he's going to come hard at you, early or at the back-end of your over. So it's definitely individualised preparation,” he said.

Unlike many who have used mystery spinners to attack the Indian batsmen — who are touted to be the best players of spin bowling — Zampa has found success by bowling full and keeping it wicket-to-wicket.

“I think very minor variations; good defensive bowling is important here. I don't think over-attacking as a leg-spinner is really beneficial sometimes particularly on smaller grounds. I think your best ball and your best defense as a bowler is really important,” Zampa added.