IND v AUS | These kind of wins helps build belief ahead of World Cup, says Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan reckons that India’s comeback series-win against Australia are the kind of wins that helps the team believe that they can step up when the World Cup arrives. Zaheer applauded the efforts of the bowling and fielding unit for restricting the Aussies to a below-par total at Bengaluru.

In the end, the clash of the titans — India and Australia — ended in quite contrasting fashion to how it began. Australia decimated India in the curtain-raiser at the Wankhede, but a resurgent Men in Blue levelled the series in Rajkot, before completing the comeback in a comprehensive performance at the Chinnaswamy. Zaheer reckons that the morale gained will help

“When you’re talking about the importance of this game in the larger scheme of things, you can safely say now that the Indian team has responded very well. It is what you want to see from the best team. I think the morale is going to be very high going forward this season, especially when talking about winning the World Cup. These kinds of matches really help you build that belief in the team that you can step up when it’s required,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz Live.

In the decider, it was the star batting duo of vice-captain Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli who carried India home in the chase. Earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah’s tight spell was backed up by Ravindra Jadeja — in the middle-overs — and later on by Mohammad Shami.

“If the core of your team is coming to the party when the team is under the pump, that’s what really counts. From that point of view, full marks to everyone for taking that extra responsibility,” Zaheer noted.

On a ground known widely for its high-scoring affairs, Australia’s total of 286 was well below par. And the former fast bowler put it down to the collective bowling performance and the sharpness in the field.

“When you try and analyze this game, you’ll always talk about Australia falling short of setting a target for this Indian batting. And that speaks volumes of what the Indian bowling has done in this match. (Seven wickets between overs 30-50) was the game. Fielding also has to be mentioned — to get that run out, through that mix up, but the pressure was created in the field,” Zaheer added.