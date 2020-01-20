IND v AUS | India gave Australia taste of their own medicine in Bengaluru, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes India gave Australia a taste of their own medicine in the third ODI between the two teams at Bengaluru. Akhtar has also praised the leadership of Virat Kohli and lauded Rohit Sharma, who’s brilliant century saw India over the line on Sunday.

After a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI in Mumbai, Team India came back strongly in Rajkot and Bengaluru to clinch the series 2-1. In the series decider, tagged the "battle of pride" by Akhtar, India rode on brilliant performances from its senior men in Rohit, Virat, and Mohammad Shami, as they defeated Australia by seven wickets.

"It was a battle of pride. This is a new Indian team, not like my playing days. To win the series after losing the 1st match so comprehensively was quite difficult. In Chinnaswamy, basically India bullied and hammered Australia; it was like playing with boys. Australia got a taste of their own medicine, like when they used to have a great team. Today, the tables are turned," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel, reported IANS.

Batting first, Australia posted 286 for nine from their 50 overs — a total most pundits agreed was well below par. Akhtar added that with the batting arsenal on India’s side, a below-300 chase at a small ground like the Chinnaswamy was merely a formality.

"Virat Kohli is an exceptional leader. He is very tough mentally. He knows how to mount comebacks. His boys know it as well. He doesn't give up after setbacks. Then if you have talents like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul, then you know that if you have got the opposition out for less than 300, that too in Bengaluru, then you forget about stopping that chase," he said.

Akhtar also praised Rohit, who notched up his 29th ODI century — 8th against Australia — hitting eight fours and six sixes in a man-of-the-match performance.

"When Rohit is on song, he doesn't care whether it's a good/bad ball. It comes very naturally to him. On pitches like Chinnaswamy, he becomes ruthless," Akhtar added.