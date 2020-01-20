ICC U19 World Cup | Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg guide India to thumping win

In reply, Kamil Mishara and Ravindu Rasantha put on an 87-run stand for the Lankans for the second wicket after they lost their first wicket early. At 106-1, Sri Lanka looked in full control of the chase and India needed inspiration from somewhere to come back into the game. That inspiration was provided by Siddhesh Veer as he broke the partnership by cleaning up Mishara. Despite a half-century from skipper Nipun Dananjaya, Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and got bowled out for 207, handing India a 90-run victory. Siddhesh Veer was adjudged the man of the match for his all-round efforts.