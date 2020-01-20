ICC U19 World Cup | Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyam Garg guide India to thumping win

Today at 10:50 AM
Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Priyam Garg and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel scored half-centuries as India started their ICC U19 World Cup campaign with a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka. India posted 297 runs on the board in their first inning, in reply to which Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 207.
India vs Sri Lanka
Batting first, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena provided a stable start, adding 66 runs for the first wicket. Jaiswal scored a good half-century (59) but could not push on further. Skipper Priyam Garg (56) contributed with a well-made half-century in the middle-overs before a strong finish from wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52*) and Siddhesh Veer (44*) helped India post a daunting total of 297 in their 50 overs.
In reply, Kamil Mishara and Ravindu Rasantha put on an 87-run stand for the Lankans for the second wicket after they lost their first wicket early. At 106-1, Sri Lanka looked in full control of the chase and India needed inspiration from somewhere to come back into the game. That inspiration was provided by Siddhesh Veer as he broke the partnership by cleaning up Mishara. Despite a half-century from skipper Nipun Dananjaya, Sri Lanka kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and got bowled out for 207, handing India a 90-run victory. Siddhesh Veer was adjudged the man of the match for his all-round efforts.
Brief Scores: India 297/4 in 50 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 59, Priyam Garg 56, Dhruv Jurel 52*; Ashian Daniel 1-39) beat Sri Lanka 207 in 45.2 overs (Nipun Dananjaya 50; Akash Singh 2-29, Siddhesh Veer 2-34) by 90 runs.
Pakistan vs Scotland
Scotland won the toss and opted to bat which seemed to be a brave decision on a bowler-friendly wicket. However, that decision soon backfired as they got off to the worst possible start. Both the openers departed in the first over of the innings as pacer Tahir Hussain reduced Scotland to 24-3. Any hopes of a recovery from Scotland were ended by Mohammad Wasim Jr, who picked up a fantastic five-wicket haul, running through the Scotland middle order. Eventually, Scotland were skittled for a modest score of 75.
Needing just 76 to win, Pakistan, too, got off to a wobbly start as they were reduced to 4-2. But Rohail Nazir and Irfan Khan put on 47 runs for the third wicket and stabilized the run-chase. Pakistan eventually won the game by seven wickets, starting their World Cup campaign with a win.
Brief Scores: Scotland 75 in 23.5 overs (Syed Shah 20, Tomas Mackintosh 17; Mohammad Wasim Jr 5-12, Tahir Hussain 3-23) lost to Pakistan 77/3 in 11.4 overs (Irfan Khan 38*, Rohail Nazir 27; Liam Naylor 1-12) by 7 wickets.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Priyam Garg
- Siddhesh Veer
- Mohammad Wasim Jr
- Icc U 19 World Cup
- India Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.