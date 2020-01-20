ICC ODI Rankings | Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah extend their dominance at No.1

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah extended their lead at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings by 18 and 27 rating points over their closest competitors on the chart. Rohit Sharma continued to maintain his place at No.2 with 868 points against Kohli’s 886 while David Warner leapfrogged the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson . Prior to the series, Williamson was ahead of Warner, however, following the series, Warner edged past the Kiwi batsman by 7 rating points.

Meanwhile, left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan reached 15th place on the list, gaining seven slots following his knock in the second ODI against Australia. KL Rahul, too, followed suit with a 21 slot jump to 50th position after his heroics at Rajkot which helped to shape the series in India’s favour. For Australia, Steve Smith made a four-place jump to 23rd on the list while Aaron Finch pushed himself into the top 10 for the first time in the last year.