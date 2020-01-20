Going in with five bowlers is risky strategy for India, opines Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reckons that it is a risky strategy for India to go into any white-ball match with only five bowling options available at their disposal. The former India batsman pointed out that India should use the absence of Hardik Pandya to groom Shivam Dube for international cricket.

With Pandya’s injury forcing the management into making changes to restore the balance he brought to the side, the Men in Blue have gone back to their old method playing five specialist bowlers only. However, Chopra senses a grave danger in opting for such a strategy with the T20 World Cup coming up in October.

“In both short formats, India have started going in with only five bowling options and that is a strategy fraught with risk. By not investing in the growth of a seam-bowling allrounder in the absence of Pandya, India are putting all their eggs in one basket. It may be all right to pin your hopes on Pandya's return and longevity, but you also need a back-up plan. Or else the lack of a seam-bowling allrounder will be a problem for India at the T20 World Cup. Like the one about their No. 4 has been,” Chopra wrote in a column for ESPNCricinfo.

What is puzzling to Chopra is that India have chosen not to use the seam-bowling all-round option they have in Shivam Dube — touted as Hardik Pandya’s backup — except for a few T20Is last year.

“You would understand the tactic if there wasn't an option, but Dube is part of both squads. If he's not good enough to bat at six and bowl a few overs, he shouldn't be picked at all. More importantly, after showing promise in both departments, he deserves a chance to fail or succeed. You can't make a player international standard, but you can't find out if he is international standard without throwing him in the deep end either,” Chopra added.