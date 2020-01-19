Women's WT20 2020 | India's women team will dominate World Cricket in three years, feels WV Raman

Head coach WV Raman is positive about his young Indian women's team’s chances at the T20 World Cup coming up in February, provided the team can strike the right emotional balance. Raman also noted that the good thing about young sensation Shafali Verma was her quick learning capabilities.

The Indian women are all set to represent the nation at the T20 World Cup Down Under come February 21, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. At the launch of his book 'The Winning Sixer -- Leaders Lessons to Master' at Kolkata, Raman went onto say that he’s not only positive about India’s hopes at the World Cup. The former India batsman believes his young girls can dominate world cricket if given time.

"I'm very positive about our girls' chances. I do not like to get into names. But, of course, I fancy their chances a lot. The one thing they probably need is to strike an emotional balance. There would be a sudden change in tempo in scorecards, it would induce emotions from both ends. if they can find a middle path it would enhance our chances," Raman told PTI.

"It's a young side, certainly gelling well. Give these girls three years time. They are going to dominate, I have no doubts. Give it five years, women's cricket will be a big brand in India (like IPL). Let's not jump the gun too fast and go nice and easy," he said.

The India squad includes the incredibly talented 15-year-old Haryana school girl Shafali Verma, while Bengal all-rounder Richa Ghosh, 16, will be a surprise package at the tournament. Raman went on to say that the onus is on Shafali to realize her role in the side and drew comparisons with Virender Sehwag.

"She has captured everybody's imagination. It's for her to find out. Sehwag also found out and he certainly changed the entire dynamics of batting. People started looking at 360 in a day. She will learn, just like (Virender) Sehwag and found out how to go about doing what they do. The good thing is that she has shown that she can perform at that level and she is a quick learner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raman also clarified the situation between former captain Mithali Raj — who has since quit the T20 format — and Harmanpreet Kaur.

"It's a case of talking to you, rather than talking about you. A lot of things are spoken about by people from the outside. There is a lot of confusion and a lot of noise. It's better to address it directly and talk to you. It's a question of the need to know basics and need to talk basics. If there is nothing to talk about, do not talk about it,” he said.