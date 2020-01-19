VIDEO | Virat Kohli bows to Chinnaswamy after stunner to send Labuschagne packing

India always finds ways of taking wickets in the middle order and Australia always find ways to lose their wickets when the partnership looks solid. In this game too, the same happened with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the Chinnaswamy against the Indian spinners. They looked rock-solid as Australia were accelerating the run-rate going into the death overs. After striking the ball straight to the cover in the delivery earlier, Labuschagne attempted another inside-out shot to bring his own downfall.

Jadeja bowled a near-identical delivery which was there to be hit over the covers, which was exactly what Labuschagne did. However, Virat Kohli fielding in at short-cover leapt and grabbed it with both of his hands jumping towards his right. The ball was at a good pace, making the catch really difficult, as Jadeja and co could not believe that Kohli had caught the ball. Kohli, too, was ecstatic with the grab as he booed the batsman off before bowing down to the Chinnaswamy faithful. The faithful appreciated the catch and responded to Kohli’s gesture with chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli, Kohli,’ as India gained the upper edge over the visitors’ thanks to Kohli’s brilliance.