VIDEO | Matthew Forde brilliantly impersonates Cottrell salute celebration after Kelly dismissal

In the encounter between Windies colts and Australia colts, Forde bowled a full ball and invited the batsman for a drive. Corey Kelly, however, couldn’t get the shot right as the miscued inside-out drive over cover went up in the air. It was not a simple catch for skipper Kiami Melius but he ran backwards to gobble that up. The dismissal brought a weave of joy in the Windies line-up but Forde’s celebration was a thing of beauty. Just like Cottrell, Forde started his parade, weaving his hand backward after doing a salute. Watch the video to form your own opinion - Who did it better?