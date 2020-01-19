VIDEO | Matthew Forde brilliantly impersonates Cottrell salute celebration after Kelly dismissal
Today at 12:32 PM
Thanks to his salute celebration, Sheldon Cottrell is slowly turning himself into a cult figure and his celebration found its presence in the ongoing U19 World Cup. Windies’ Matthew Forde, after dismissing Aussie Corey Kelly, brilliantly impersonated Cottrell's salute to celebrate the dismissal.
A well-built pacer with proper action and intimidating speed is the stuff of fantasy and Cotterell is living it. However, nothing triumphs his celebration - a parade followed by a proper salute and it is a picture that tells a story. The enduring love of an army man worked who as a private in the Jamaican Defence Force (JDF), Cottrell had to fight in the deadly Tivoli Incursion that turned a portion of Kingston into a war zone.
For cricket fans, though, it was a celebration that is sure to bring in a weave of a smile. We might not admit it in the open but at some point in the last one year, we must have impersonated the celebration in the closed doors of our living room, and trust Cottrell’s compatriots to make it a cult celebration. Matthew Forde surely did his bit.
In the encounter between Windies colts and Australia colts, Forde bowled a full ball and invited the batsman for a drive. Corey Kelly, however, couldn’t get the shot right as the miscued inside-out drive over cover went up in the air. It was not a simple catch for skipper Kiami Melius but he ran backwards to gobble that up. The dismissal brought a weave of joy in the Windies line-up but Forde’s celebration was a thing of beauty. Just like Cottrell, Forde started his parade, weaving his hand backward after doing a salute. Watch the video to form your own opinion - Who did it better?
Untitled from Cricket Fan on Vimeo.
Who did it best?#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/0Tbvue9Vkl— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 18, 2020
