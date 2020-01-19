VIDEO | Furious Aaron Finch blasts ‘selfish’ Steve Smith after comical run-out

Today at 2:35 PM
Aaron Finch after countering the initial swing and pressure from Indian pacers was sold down the river after Steve Smith called for a tight single before running back to his own crease. After Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliance, Shreyas Iyer had to just lob the ball to the bowler for a simple run-out.
After smacking the ball for a boundary in the second ball of the over, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch had a huge task of rebuilding the innings following the early dismissal of opener David Warner. Just when it looked all well and merry for the duo at the crease, their communication or lack of communication, in this case, cost Australia a good start. Steve Smith struck the ball straight to the point fielder, Ravindra Jadeja before calling Aaron Finch for a quick single.
However, there was one issue, there was never a single there, which Smith realised straight away after the call. On the other end, Finch was already off and away and reached the strikers’ where Smith put in a dive too. Two batsmen were at the same end and it required the mid-wicket fielder Shreyas Iyer to lob the ball to the bowler Mohammad Shami, who completed the simplest of run-outs to put Australia under the pump.
Further, Finch nearly completed two runs during the delivery and evidently showed his frustration and lashed out at Smith for the call. Smith shook his head after Finch trudged his way back to the dressing room leaving Australia reeling at 50/2 after the first nine overs.
Watch the video here:
