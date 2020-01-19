VIDEO | Furious Aaron Finch blasts ‘selfish’ Steve Smith after comical run-out

After smacking the ball for a boundary in the second ball of the over, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch had a huge task of rebuilding the innings following the early dismissal of opener David Warner . Just when it looked all well and merry for the duo at the crease, their communication or lack of communication, in this case, cost Australia a good start. Steve Smith struck the ball straight to the point fielder, Ravindra Jadeja before calling Aaron Finch for a quick single.

However, there was one issue, there was never a single there, which Smith realised straight away after the call. On the other end, Finch was already off and away and reached the strikers’ where Smith put in a dive too. Two batsmen were at the same end and it required the mid-wicket fielder Shreyas Iyer to lob the ball to the bowler Mohammad Shami, who completed the simplest of run-outs to put Australia under the pump.