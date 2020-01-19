Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s wayward throw catching Rohit Sharma by surprise

Today at 8:17 PM
Virat Kohli’s ability on the field is unparalleled to with his over-the-top athleticism including a top-catch to dismiss Labuschagne. However, that was not the case this time around when a Virat Kohli throw was miles above the KL Rahul’s reach catching backup fielder Rohit Sharma by surprise.
After winning the toss, Aaron Finch took the risk of letting India chase at Chinnaswamy, and the hosts enjoyed every bit of it. In the 11th over after Steve Smith sold Aaron Finch down the river, the right-handed batsman hit a ball straight down the ground to mid-off against Navdeep Saini. A Virat Kohli was waiting there in mid-off and ran quickly attacking the ball before his laser-accurate throw, oh wait. This time, Kohli’s throw was so wayward that it not only left KL Rahul to jump way above his reach but also left the back-up fielder Rohit Sharma by surprise.
Rohit, expecting Kohli to throw it straight to the keeper was not ready for the wayward throw which had him running towards the ball and put in a full-length dive. It left Kohli with a cheeky smile after the throw and Rohit was relieved that he got to the ball in time to stop an overthrow saving India four additional runs.
Here's how people reacted on Twitter:
January 19, 2020
Nobody— 😊 Gone into the wilD 😊 (@ImshivankTyagi) January 19, 2020
Literally nobody@harbhajan_singh in commentry : koi or ye throw karta to kohli benstokes ko yaad karte 😂😂😂🤣🙏🏼 #INDvAUS
Harbhajan on commentary after Kohli wrong throw, “ Abhi agar yehi kisi aur se hota toh Ben stokes ko yaad kar rahe hote Kohli”.😂😂😂#harbhajan #kohli— Shreyansh Khale (@khaleshreyansh) January 19, 2020
Sharma allowing Kohli all the time to adjust in field without feeling pressure.— A (@BhokalTweet) January 19, 2020
Rohit > Kohli— Gillian Price (@Gillian_Price) January 19, 2020
Lol just teasing.. what a batsmen Rohit is
