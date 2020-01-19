 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s wayward throw catching Rohit Sharma by surprise

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s wayward throw catching Rohit Sharma by surprise

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:17 PM

    Virat Kohli’s ability on the field is unparalleled to with his over-the-top athleticism including a top-catch to dismiss Labuschagne. However, that was not the case this time around when a Virat Kohli throw was miles above the KL Rahul’s reach catching backup fielder Rohit Sharma by surprise.

    After winning the toss, Aaron Finch took the risk of letting India chase at Chinnaswamy, and the hosts enjoyed every bit of it. In the 11th over after Steve Smith sold Aaron Finch down the river, the right-handed batsman hit a ball straight down the ground to mid-off against Navdeep Saini. A Virat Kohli was waiting there in mid-off and ran quickly attacking the ball before his laser-accurate throw, oh wait. This time, Kohli’s throw was so wayward that it not only left KL Rahul to jump way above his reach but also left the back-up fielder Rohit Sharma by surprise. 

    Rohit, expecting Kohli to throw it straight to the keeper was not ready for the wayward throw which had him running towards the ball and put in a full-length dive. It left Kohli with a cheeky smile after the throw and Rohit was relieved that he got to the ball in time to stop an overthrow saving India four additional runs.

    Here's how people reacted on Twitter:

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down