Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s wayward throw catching Rohit Sharma by surprise

After winning the toss, Aaron Finch took the risk of letting India chase at Chinnaswamy, and the hosts enjoyed every bit of it. In the 11th over after Steve Smith sold Aaron Finch down the river, the right-handed batsman hit a ball straight down the ground to mid-off against Navdeep Saini. A Virat Kohli was waiting there in mid-off and ran quickly attacking the ball before his laser-accurate throw, oh wait. This time, Kohli’s throw was so wayward that it not only left KL Rahul to jump way above his reach but also left the back-up fielder Rohit Sharma by surprise.