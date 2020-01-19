Twitter reacts to Steve Smith's first ODI century in three years

Today at 4:57 PM
In the ongoing series decider between Australia and India, Steve Smith scored his 9th century in ODI cricket. Exactly three years ago, Smith scored a century against Pakistan and today, he broke his century duck against India. Twitter reacted on the same and showered praise on the Aussie maestro.
Helicopter shot!
This is hilarious!
Probability of your crush saying yes > Probability of Steve Smith getting out...🤣— Shitty Teenager 🖕 (@shubham7089) January 19, 2020
What a coincidence
It's been three years to the day since Steve Smith last scored a ODI century.— Matt Back (@MattNotFront) January 19, 2020
His last triple digit score in this format coming via a knock of 108* vs Pakistan in Perth.#INDvsAUS
Well played Steve Smith. 4th Hundred for him against India. #INDvAUS— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 19, 2020
Excellent knock
Two games in a row, Steve Smith has played great knocks— KASHISH (@crickashish217) January 19, 2020
True
You can't criticise Steve Smith ever! The best player to play according to situation!#INDvsAUS— VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) January 19, 2020
Steve Smith your a legend what a 💯 👏👏🏏🇦🇺 🐐 #GOAT #INDvAUS— 💧Darren Camilleri (@camo2572) January 19, 2020
100 reasons to celebrate Steve Smith. #INDvAUS #indiavsaustralia #India #INDvSL #Australia pic.twitter.com/kUuomZbtoc— Dhaval Joshi🇮🇳 (@iamdhaval07) January 19, 2020
Brilliant innings
Steve Smith..— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2020
8th ODI 100: 19 Jan 2017 vs Pak at Perth (108*)
after 26 innings (exactly 3 years ago!)
9th ODI 100 19 Jan 2020 vs Ind at Bengaluru#IndvAus #IndvsAus
LoL
💯 for Steve Smith !!!🕺— Hindustani Bhau (@hindustanibhaau) January 19, 2020
Meanwhile, Aaron Finch 👇#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/FR1Tub7Ii4
Incredible player
Steve Smith Quality -— Tanuj Kumar Singh (@iamTanujSi) January 19, 2020
*Series On the Line & Smith Performed
*Decider Match & Smith Performed
*Pressure Games & Smith Performed
*Pressure Situation & Smith Performed
*Away Performance & Smith Performed#INDvAUS @stevesmith49 #LEGEND🙌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/l35lc316S8
High praise
Tendulkaresque hundred from Steve Smith. Congrats #INDvAUS— Chachu Ka Ladla (@FakeRainaNephew) January 19, 2020
The Best Batsmen in the World has just scored a 100 in India. Steve Smith❤️— Bucky. (@SangoTena) January 19, 2020
