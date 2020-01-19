 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Steve Smith's first ODI century in three years

    Twitter reacts to Steve Smith's first ODI century in three years

    Soumil Khare

    Today at 4:57 PM

    In the ongoing series decider between Australia and India, Steve Smith scored his 9th century in ODI cricket. Exactly three years ago, Smith scored a century against Pakistan and today, he broke his century duck against India. Twitter reacted on the same and showered praise on the Aussie maestro.

    Helicopter shot!

    This is hilarious!

    What a coincidence

    Excellent knock

    True

    Brilliant innings

    LoL

    Incredible player

    High praise

