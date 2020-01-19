Twitter reacts to Australia's 'New Steve Smith' unleashing MS Dhoni's helicopter shot in U19 WC

Aussie youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, whose style of batting and idiosyncrasies has a striking resemblance to Steve Smith, announced himself to the world on Saturday with an immaculate 84 in the U19 WC. And in a moment of genius, the teen proved that not only is he Smith's clone, but MS Dhoni's too.

Victoria's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is widely regarded as one of the best batting prospects in the country, made his Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup debut at just the age of 17 and made heads turn instantly, scoring fifties in both matches. But more than the runs he scored, it was the youngster's high back-lift, on-field mannerisms and his idiosyncrasies that drew people's attention, thanks to it having a striking resemblance to that of Steve Smith. Thus, big things were expected from the teenager heading into this year's ICC Under 19 World Cup.

And the Victorian youngster didn't disappoint, scoring an impeccable 84 in the very first match against the Windies, standing out from the rest of the batsmen in the side. But in that knock of 84, there was one moment of pure genius from the teen which proved that he was more than just a Steve Smith clone.

On the third ball of the 11th over, with the score 54/2, Windies bowler Joshua James angled a ball into the right-hander, slightly wide-of-the-crease. Whilst the ball was a tad full, it did look like a pretty sound one, at least one that would more often than not keep the batsman under check. It might have troubled a lot of youngsters, but not Fraser-McGurk. With the ball just outside off-stump and angling in, the Victorian teen - who has all but the exact same backlift of Smith - decided to bring out his inner MS Dhoni.

Showcasing ludicrous wrist movement - especially with that backlift of his - Fraser-McGurk punched the ball with sheer bottom-hand power, piercing the gap between mid-on and mid-off. The ball rifled back to the boundary and left even the commentators in awe of the absurd stroke-making ability of the teen. His knock might have not been enough to take Australia over the line, but this shot was sure damn enough for people to take notice of who he was - A Steve Smith prototype with the stroke-making ability of Dhoni. Scary, isn't it?

