Shame Border-Gavaskar Trophy isn't a five-match series, opines Matthew Hayden

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden feels that it's a 'shame' that India and Australia don't play a five-Test series, with both sides being super heavyweights of the sport. Further, Hayden believes that Australia will be red hot favorites when India tour the Kangaroos later this year.

The India-Australia rivalry, over the course of the last decade, has shaped itself into one of the best and biggest rivalries in the sport, with the two teams especially dominating cricket in the last 5-6 years. However, the two teams have traditionally continued to play four Tests and not five - at least in this decade - and come late 2020, the teams will once again lock horns in a four-Test series, a year after team India conquered the Aussie fortress.

But former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden believes that the two teams, being heavyweights of the sport, should be instead participating in a full-fledged five-Test series and called it a 'shame' that the fans only get to witness four Tests.

“India and Australia, they are titans of the game. It is a shame that it is not a five-Test series, it is the absolute right number of Test matches to play. If you take this three-game ODI series before an exciting environment is created by the fans, it is over,” Hayden told PTI.

The last time the sides played each other, Virat Kohli & Co scripted history, winning away in Australia for the first time in team India's history, beating the hosts 2-1. But that was a side minus David Warner and Steve Smith, and with Australia having swept their home summer of 2019 and with all the giants back in the team, Hayden believes that the hosts will be firm favorites heading into the series later this year.

“Both sides are heavyweights of Test match cricket. It is going to be a closely fought series. Australia obviously has the conditions in their favour and world-class bowling attack and probably the best off-spinner that has ever played (Nathan Lyon)... Australia should win,” Hayden said.

“It will be a tough series for India for sure. The scoreline doesn’t matter but Australia should win it, they will be red-hot favourites," he concluded.