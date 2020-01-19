Reports | BCCI ponders upon including selectors in team meetings

The BCCI reportedly now wants the national selectors to have their say in the team meetings. With the tenure of the incumbent selection committee headed by MSK Prasad set to come to an end at the end of this month, the BCCI has also invited applications for the replacement of Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

In what is one of the more interesting developments in recent times, the BCCI are reportedly set to allow the national selectors to attend the team meetings officially. As per already-existing protocol, the touring selector meets coach and captain during practice to discuss tactics and strategy, and this change would come off as a first-of-a-kind.

“Look, selectors have been on tours but as far as I know, there has been no formal clause that allowed them to sit in team meetings. Normally, the touring selector meets coach and captain during practice to discuss tactics and strategy. But this is a new development. It's a good thing that the touring selector is allowed to sit in team meetings," a source close to the board told Times of India.

Historically, the selectors have always maintained a space from the Indian team as many believe cricketers should be allowed to do their job without any outside influence. The new selection committee’s tenure will be 4 years. Currently, Sarandeep Singh represents North and Jatin Paranjpe represents South, while former Indian opener Devang Gandi heads East. The BCCI, however, will look for a new selector to head the panel as the three existing don’t have the repute to head a senior selection panel.

The qualification for applying for senior selector's post requires a candidate to have played either seven Tests and 30 first-class games or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. The person also needs to be retired from all forms of cricket for at least five years.