Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Tripura blown away for 53 on day for bowlers across group matches

Courtesy of a brilliant collective bowling performance, Chhattisgarh blew Tripura away for a paltry 53 on day one of the sixth round match at Raipur. Across the other four matches in the group, it was bowlers who wreaked havoc in the day, with a total of 67 wickets falling in five matches.

Shashank Chandraker stands firm as bowlers run riot

Skipper Harpreet Singh’s decision to send Tripura in proved to be a masterstroke at Raipur as his bowlers — lead by Pankaj Kumar Rao’s five for 11 — blew Tripura away for just 53. Veer Pratap Singh picked up three for 35 supported him ably, with as many as four Tripura batsman falling for nought. The hosts were treated to some of their own medicine too — courtesy of two wickets apiece from Manisankar Murasingh and Ajoy Sarkar — as they lost half their side by the end of play. But for Chandraker’s counter-attacking 70 off 113, they might not have a significant 84-run lead — especially in the context of the game — at stumps. Chandraker hit 13 fours as he guided Chhattisgarh through to 137 for five.

16 wickets fall on day one between Services and Haryana

One would think that winning the toss, electing to field, and bowling your opposition — in this case, Haryana — out for 176 would be signs of a good day and a good match for Services. But three-wickets each from skipper Harshal Patel — leading from the front — and Ajit Chahal saw them reeling at 63 for six at stumps on day one — still 113 behind Haryana’s first innings total. Earlier in the day, it was Haryana’s lower-order resistance that helped their team avoid embarrassment as they were tottering at 22 for five at one point. Rohit Parmod Sharma and Sumit Kumar hit vital half-centuries, while Diwesh Pathania returned with figures of five for 65 for Services.

Assam firmly in the driver’s seat against Maharashtra

Gokul Sharma won the toss and sent Maharashtra in to bat on day one in Guwahati — and his bowlers responded in style. Apart from three double-digit scores — Swapnil Gugale (25), Ankit Bawne (75), and Satyajeet Bachhav (40) — the lineup led by Arup Das and Ranjit Mali — each picking up four wickets — were clinical. Skipper Ankit struck nine fours and three sixes enroute his 94-ball 75, helping Maharashtra post a half-decent 175 on the board in the first innings. In reply, Subham Mandal and Rishav Das ensured that Assam held onto their strong footing in the match despite losing an early wicket. They reached 77 for one at stumps.

Odisha fighting back against Jammu & Kashmir

An Aquib Nabi five-fer — ably supported by two wickets each from Umar Nazir Mir and skipper Parvez Rasool — helped J&K to continue their momentum from last round’s win over Services. Despite starts from as many as six batsmen, which none managed to convert, Odisha ended up being bowled out for 161 on day one at their home ground in Cuttack. Skipper Subhranshu Senapati top-scored with 42, with eight fours. However, in reply, the hosts put up a spirited fightback with the three frontline bowlers picking up a wicket each to reduce J&K to 38 for three at stumps.

Uttarakhand reach 213 for six on heavily-interrupted day

A heavily-interrupted first day of play at the in Ranchi saw only a total of 50 overs — out of 90 — being bowled. Saurabh Tiwary won the toss and sent Uttarakhand in to bat. The under-fire Unmukt Chand fell for 17, before wicket-keeper Saurabh Rawat walked in at No.3 and smashed 66 of just 70 balls. The counter-attacking innings, which included 13 fours and a six, was ended by Ashish Kumar, who returned with figures of three for 50 for Jharkhand. He was ably supported by Ajay Yadav — who also picked up a three-fer — but cameos from Harshit Bisht (39) and skipper Tanmay Srivastava (48 not out) saw Uttarakhand through to 213 for six at stumps.