PAK vs BAN | Advanced security team will visit Pakistan before tour starts, reveals Nazmul Hasan

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan has revealed that they are sending an advance security team to Pakistan ahead of the start of the three-match T20I tour. The touring players will be accompanied by personnel from Pakistan’s national security agencies during their upcoming series.

According to what BCB officials revealed, on Sunday, a group of security teams will travel to Pakistan one day before the touring team is scheduled to leave their base. Meanwhile, the National Security Intelligence (NSI), regarded as the top-most security agency, will be also in Pakistan during the tour.

"Yes, our advanced security team is going before we travel to Pakistan. We will have security from NSI. They will go first while some of them will arrive later. We will ensure best preparation from our side. I am trying for that,” Nazmul told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, according to Cricbuzz.

“We did not want to discuss about the security now. There were some concerns raised. There is nothing to worry about. The tension is about playing. Performing naturally isn't easy if you are worried about something else. So it is hard to play cricket if you are not mentally at peace. And T20I is high intensity game. The game could change any moment. So, I told them to play without worries. I will stay with them."

After a series of discussions, agreements and discords, the BCB and PCB boards met mid-way on January 14 and guaranteed that the three-match T20I series between the two teams will be carried out as planned before.

While the tourists remained adamant of keeping their team for not more than seven days in Pakistan due to security reasons, the PCB seemed to continuously ask the BCB to expand their stay in order to accommodate a Test series as well. However, the BCB stood their ground and refused to play a Test series in Pakistan. But the Bangladesh board was open to playing the Test series on a neutral venue, the idea which was dismissed by the PCB.

"We will have the top most agencies of our country - NSI and DGFI. As far as I know, their representatives will be waiting before we reach. And one will be with us. We will have people from both the agencies. We know that. We have planned that and we have discussed about that,” he added.

According to the plan that they have devised now, Bangladesh will play the series comprising two Tests, three T20Is and one ODI in three phases to make sure they are staying not more than a week. While T20I start on January 24, they will return to Pakistan to play the first Test on February 7. The only ODI will be played on April 3.