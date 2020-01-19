MS Dhoni's lack of movement makes him one of the best wicketkeepers, reveals Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta revealed that it is MS Dhoni's lack of movement, which buys him time to adjudge the ball better, that makes him one of the best wicketkeepers. The former India cricketer also added that keepers now have the added task of handling DRS decisions besides predefined responsibilities.

The 42-year-old keeper Deep Dasgupta has played 13 games for India at the top-level playing the toughest of conditions against the pacy South African attack. In a conversation with Gaurav Kapur on his podcast ‘22 Yarns,’ the wicketkeeper revealed what makes MS Dhoni so successful behind the stumps. He also addressed the issue of Rishabh Pant getting the ‘DRS’ calls wrong and why Dhoni is so far apart from Pant in reviews.

Dasgupta believes that Dhoni’s lack of movement behind the stumps helps him as his concentration level stays on the line and length of the ball, allowing him to know whether the ball has hit the stumps or not.

“The reason why MS Dhoni is one of the best wicket-keeper is because he does not move. He does not move much which makes it easier for him to judge the ball with still head and sight right on point collecting the ball beside his body,” he said on the show.

He added that calling DRS has become one of the newest challengers for the keepers after byes and missed catches. The solution, according to him, is to train alongside the batsmen in the nets to understand the trajectories by the bowlers making it easy to predict the direction during the game.

“Getting DRS wrong is one of the newest challenges for keepers after byes and missed catches. One DRS referral in limited-overs, with captain, bowler and the whole world looking at the keepers to get the right decision. Keepers should start training now (for DRS) in the nets to know how the bowlers’ bowl, including the trajectory,” he added.

Also, Dasgupta believes that Rishabh Pant’s approach behind the stumps is what puts him down during DRS calls for Virat Kohli in the 15-second time-frame for the decision.

“Dhoni is actually watching the ball move after the batsman has completed the shot. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, runs towards the ball trying to get a run-out while missing the point to get better at DRS,” he concluded.