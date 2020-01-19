Indian cricket has lost a real champion in Bapu Nadkarni, states Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar offered his condolences to Bapu Nadkarni by saying Indian cricket has lost a true champion. Nadkarni, who passed away at the age of 86, was one of the fine leg spinners of his time, holding the record of bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in the Chennai Test against England.

Sunil Gavaskar paid his tribute to Bapu Nadkarni by saying that India had lost a true champion in him and that he had contributed a lot to Mumbai cricket. Gavaskar also mentioned the kind of lessons on the grit that Nadkarni taught them when he was as an assistant manager for a number of tours that the Indian team went on.

"He was very encouraging. His favourite term from where we all learnt from was 'chhodo mat (hang in there)'. He was gritty despite playing in the days when gloves and thigh pads were not very good, not much protective equipment as you would get hit, but still hang in there as he believed in chhodo mat. You are playing for India. That thing we learnt from him," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

Gavaskar also spoke about the kind of help Nadkarni used to offer to the captain in terms of strategy and analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of the teams. He was very accurate with his reading of the game and Gavaskar was really impressed by his cricketing mind.

"Every time he was on a tour he was very very helpful in terms of strategy. At lunchtime or tea time, he would say 'try this', if you were a fielding captain. He would tell, 'bring this bowler, or ask this bowler to bowl around the wicket.' He was fantastic. Indian cricket has lost a real champion," he further added.

Nadkarni's all-round skills as a player were extremely crucial for Mumbai and former Mumbai captain Milind Rege felt that he never got the credit that he deserved. Nadkarni's unbelievable spell of bowling 21 maiden overs against England in a Test in Chennai was a record that Rege believed will never be broken.

"Bapu Nadkarni was a great allrounder of Indian cricket and definitely a pillar of Mumbai cricket. He didn't get the accolades he deserved. He was one of the lead spinners and then would bat at No. 5 for Mumbai. Records are meant to be broken, but 21 overs and 5 balls without giving a run will never ever beaten by anybody," Rege paid his tribute.