IND vs NZ | Selection meeting for ODIs and Tests postponed until clarity on Hardik Pandya's fitness

Ever since playing the T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru, Hardik Pandya has been completely sidelined from the sport to nurse his back. He went through back surgery and was included in the India A squad that left for New Zealand but Hardik failed to board the flight with the squad. While MSK Prasad commented that Pandya would be looked at in the third week of January, Vijay Shankar was included in the squad as a replacement. The confusing injury reports, however, have an adverse effect on the team selection as the selectors have now decided to wait for a few more days to have clarity on things.