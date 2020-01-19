IND vs AUS | Wanted to stay at crease alongside Virat Kohli till 35th over, reveals Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma admitted that his plan in India’s chase against Australia was to stay at the crease till the 35th over alongside skipper Virat Kohli. Also, Rohit addressed how crucial it was to not give the Australian bowlers a wicket in the middle overs, which could have tilted the game for Australia.

Cometh the decider, Cometh the man, Rohit Sharma against Australia at the Chinnaswamy stadium. After having two successive failures as per his standard, Rohit’s masterclass was enough to keep the Australian bowlers at bay making it easy for the middle-order to take the home side to a cruising victory. After the game, Rohit admitted that it was crucial for him to stay till the 35th over alongside skipper Virat Kohli to take India home in the decider.

“The first two games, I was trying to do something different, and it didn't come off. Today I just wanted to be there, and I was able to stay till 35th, 36th over," said Rohit following the win.

He, further, added that the bowler’s contribution was highly critical to India’s chances as they restricted the Australian side to a total of under 300 on a batting-friendly track in Bangalore.

“It was an important game, the decider, and we wanted to come out and enjoy ourselves. To keep that Australian batting under 290 was a great effort,” he added.

“The talk we (Kohli and myself) had in the middle was that one of us wanted to keep going. At no stage, did we want the momentum to go towards the opposition, I was middling the ball well, and I said I would be the one to take the chances.”

Rohit also said that the Australian bowling attack could have chipped away with the game had they threw their wicket in the middle overs.

“Days like this, if it comes off, it looks good. If we had lost a wicket in the middle, it would have been different. (Bowling attack faced) Australia always comes up with a good bowling attack.”