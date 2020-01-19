IND vs AUS | Indian side showed great character to comeback against Australia, admits Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, following India’s crushing victory over the visitors Australia, admitted that the side showed great character to make a come back in the series. He also added that the third ODI was a huge morale booster for Shreyas Iyer and the bowlers who struggled early on in the series.

After completing the comeback series win over Australia 2-1, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri revealed that the Indian ODI side showed great character to win the series against Australia after trailing 0-1 early on. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s partnership of 137 runs in the middle overs ensured that India got home with 15 balls to spare against the visitors after they won the toss and put India to field first. After the duo piled on the misery for Australia, Shreyas Iyer added the finishing touch with a quick-fire 44 runs for an Indian victory.

“This team, the boys showed great character. Nobody can say we played an inferior Australia side. They got a thrashing in Mumbai, and then to win two games, with all the travel, and with Australia winning all three tosses. We picked important wickets in the middle overs,” Shastri said in the post-match presentation.

Shastri also complimented the innings from Shreyas Iyer and added that Navdeep Saini’s performance is a real delight for the side ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Virat and Rohit batted well, and Shreyas will get a lot of confidence from this innings. The exposure they [youngsters] get against this Australian outfit will stand them in good stead. Young Saini is quick, and if he gets it right, he'll tickle a few. Really proud of the guys - I thought they were magnificent,” he added.

In the end, Shastri admitted that the partnership between Kohli and Rohit was crucial in the game after they frustrated the Australian bowlers by rotating the strike in the middle without giving away their wicket

“They realised once they got off to a start, that this Australian attack will always look for wickets. Each of those 11 will always look to get in the door if they get a foot in.”