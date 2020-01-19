ICC U19 World Cup | UAE, Bangladesh start off with thumping wins

UAE completed a comprehensive victory over Canada by beating them by 8 wickets thanks to a brilliant 102* by Figy John while Bangladesh absolutely thrashed Zimbabwe by 9 wickets in a rain-affected game. Elsewhere, West Indies bowlers starred as they beat Australia by three wickets.

Canada vs UAE

Brief scores: Canada U19 231/8 (Mihir Patel 90; Sanchit Sharma 3-42) lost to UAE 232/2 in 38.4 overs (Figy John 102*, Aryan Lakra 66; Ashtan Deosammy 1-42) by 8 wickets.

Batting first, Canada got off to a good start with the openers Randhir Sandhu and Mihir Patel putting on a stand of 82 runs. The latter scored a well-compiled 90 before he was run out by Osama Hassan. Canada kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and ended up being from a position of strength at 133-1 to 231-8 in their 50 overs. Sanchit Sharma was the pick of the UAE bowlers with figures of 3/42 off his 10 overs.

Canada knew that they needed quick wickets to stay in the game and they still had hope when they removed opener Vritya Aravind with the score just 34. But skipper Aryan Lakra got together with Figy John and put up a massive 149-run stand for the second wicket. Lakra scored a well-made 66 while John scored an unbeaten 102 to help UAE comfortably beat Canada by 8 wickets.

Australia vs West Indies

Brief Scores: Australia 179 in 35.5 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 84; Jayden Seales 4/49) lost to West Indies 180/7 in 46 overs (Nyeem Young 61; Tanveer Sangha 4-30) by 3 wickets.

Australia batted first and hoped to put runs on the board keeping scoreboard pressure in mind. However, the West Indies bowlers were right on the money from the get-go and started chipping away with wickets. Two unfortunate run-outs and some poor shot selection saw Australia slump to 67-4. But then, opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and wicketkeeper Patrick Rowe put-up an 89-run stand and tried to stabilize the Australian innings. However, once Fraser-McGurk lost his wicket for 84, Matthew Forde and Jayden Seales picked up the remaining wickets quickly as Australia were bowled out for 179. Seales was the pick of the bowlers ending with figures of 4/49.

Needing just 180 to win, West Indies needed just one good partnership. However, they were reduced to 92-5 and were in a spot of bother as Tanveer Sangha ran through their top order, picking up figures of 4/30. But Nyeem Young (66) and Matthew Forde (23) stabilized the West Indies innings adding 62 runs for the sixth wicket. Things looked a bit tricky when both got out but the West indies just did enough to chase down the target with three wickets in hand.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 137/6 in 28.1 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 31; Rakibul Hasan 1-19) lost to Bangladesh 132/1 in 11.2 overs (Parvez Hossain Emon 58*; Dion Myers 1-26) by 9 wickets (DLS).

Bangladesh bowled first in overcast conditions and with a bit of rain around the game was due to be affected. Zimbabwe never really got themselves into any kind of momentum and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. All the Bangladesh bowlers chipped in with a wicket each. Zimbabwe were 137-6 from 28.1 overs when rain caused a long delay in the game.

Having set a revised target of 130 in 22 overs, Bangladesh needed a good start and Tanzid Hasan provided that with a quickfire 32 off just 10 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. After losing his wicket, Bangladesh made sure that no further damage was done. Parvez Hossain Emon (58*) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38*) helped Bangladesh chase down the target easily with 8.4 overs to spare, completing a comprehensive victory over Zimbabwe.

New Zealand vs Japan

New Zealand batted first and were provided a strong start by openers Rhys Mariu (51) and Ollie White (80). But when they were in the 29th over with the score 195-2, rain intervened and there was no play possible after that with both the teams sharing points.