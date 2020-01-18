VIDEO | Glenn Maxwell falls into his own trap with failed outrageous scoop

Glenn Maxwell had not put a foot wrong in the Big Bash League this season for the Melbourne Stars, but that was until he came up against Perth. In their clash against the Scorchers, the Stars were reduced to 34/3, after openers Nic Maddinson and Marcus Stoinis failed for the first time this tournament. Stoinis’ failure put the onus on the other in-form batsman Maxwell to take up the mantle and guide the team to a winning total. First, the right-handed batsman went boof and hit the ball out of the ground before rotating the strike watching Hilton Cartwright score boundaries.