VIDEO | Glenn Maxwell falls into his own trap with failed outrageous scoop

The stage was set for the Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell to showcase his attacking prowess against the Scorchers, however, all his plans came crashing down after his failed scoop caused his own wicket. It left the Stars reeling at 81/4 at home needing others to contribute on the night.
Glenn Maxwell had not put a foot wrong in the Big Bash League this season for the Melbourne Stars, but that was until he came up against Perth. In their clash against the Scorchers, the Stars were reduced to 34/3, after openers Nic Maddinson and Marcus Stoinis failed for the first time this tournament. Stoinis’ failure put the onus on the other in-form batsman Maxwell to take up the mantle and guide the team to a winning total. First, the right-handed batsman went boof and hit the ball out of the ground before rotating the strike watching Hilton Cartwright score boundaries.
In the innings, Maxwell continued to score runs, hitting a boundary before getting lucky with a boundary off his pads. However, since the lucky boundary, the right-hander looked scratchy on the crease with some ordinary batting. He put himself out of his misery when Matthew Kelly bowled a bang-average ball which Maxwell mistimed while attempting a reverse scoop.
Not only did he fail to get any proper connection on the bat, Maxwell also hit the ball straight into the hands of Josh Inglis. Following the poor shot from Maxwell, he was visibly irate with himself and also because he had put the Stars in a bit of spot at a crucial juncture of the innings. Kelly, on the other hand, had a big breather after his ordinary delivery resulted in the prized wicket of the Stars skipper.
Watch the video here:
That's stiff. A failed scoop from Maxwell just about sums up the Stars innings so far #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/jLAN1O1Ipk— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2020
