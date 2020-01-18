VIDEO | Chris ‘Ronaldo’ Morris catches batsman short in Sydney Derby

Today at 2:28 PM
This Australian cricket summer has quickly turned into a footballing season on the cricket pitch, after multiple instances of playing putting their foot through the ball. Chris Morris was the latest to the club when he flicked it nicely onto the stumps, catching the batsman short of the crease.
After winning the toss and elected to bowl, Sydney Thunder got off to the best of starts in the opening over of the innings. Chris Morris bowling the opening over got the Thunder side off and running in the wickets column. After three tight deliveries, Daniel Hughes was put under immense pressure to get off the mark to keep the scoreboard ticking for the home side. Just when the left-hander was attempting to steal a single off the South African, he was caught in the middle of the crossroads giving Morris an open target to get a run-out.
The South African all-rounder obliged Hughes’ invitation and had to just connect the ball with his foot for the simplest of run-outs this season. Hughes could have reached his crease had he run back to the batting end in the first attempt. However, miscommunication between the openers- Josh Philippe and Hughes - ensured that the left-hander had no chance of reaching the crease.
What made it worse for the batsman was the bat getting stuck into the pitch which put his wicket in the coffin. Morris’ reaction suggested how valuable the wicket was for the Thunders’. With that wicket, Morris and co were off and running against the city-rivals Sixers in a must-win clash for the visitors.
Watch the video here:
Goodness gracious 😱— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2020
Elite footwork from Chris Morris. Not ideal running from Dan Hughes and Josh Philippe... #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/k0cD7ARqh1
