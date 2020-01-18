VIDEO | Chris ‘Ronaldo’ Morris catches batsman short in Sydney Derby

After winning the toss and elected to bowl, Sydney Thunder got off to the best of starts in the opening over of the innings. Chris Morris bowling the opening over got the Thunder side off and running in the wickets column. After three tight deliveries, Daniel Hughes was put under immense pressure to get off the mark to keep the scoreboard ticking for the home side. Just when the left-hander was attempting to steal a single off the South African, he was caught in the middle of the crossroads giving Morris an open target to get a run-out.