Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on MS Dhoni's exclusion from BCCI retainer contract

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave a straightforward "Can't comment on this" response when quizzed him about MS Dhoni's future, especially because the latter has been dropped from the Central retainers contract. Dhoni had last played for India in the team's World Cup semi-final exit in 2019.

Dhoni has not played any professional cricket since the World Cup which forced the BCCI to drop him from the centrally-contracted player list for the 2019-20 season. In 2019, he had been awarded a Grade A contract, which brings a retainer of INR 5 crore but his absence from the squad didn't warrant a spot on the list. This also brought speculations about his future with the Indian team, as Twitter tended "#ThankYouDhoni" a couple of days ago.

While Ravi Shastri has maintained that Dhoni can return to the T20 side on the back of a good Indian Premier League season, Sourav Ganguly kept things close by saying the team management and the selectors have a clear-headed discussion on the same. But yesterday, when Ganguly was quizzed about the former Indian skipper's future, he decided not to give a definitive answer.

"I can't comment on this," Ganguly said in his straightforward response.

While Dhoni's future is uncertain, he will have one last chance, if and only if he decides to throw his hat in the ring, to leave international cricket on a high by winning the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. That, as Shastri had already made it clear, will depend on how things go in the IPL and subsequent months.