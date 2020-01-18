PAK vs BAN | More Bangladesh staff withdrawn from Pakistan tour, confirms BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan has confirmed that five members of the Bangladesh coaching staff will not be travelling with the team for the first leg of the Pakistan tour. Bangladesh are set to play three T20Is and one of the two Tests later this month.

Neil McKenzie — the white-ball batting coach — and fielding coach Ryan Cook are among the ones who have joined wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim in withdrawing from the Pakistan tour. As per reports, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who serves as a spin consultant contracted to the board, has also not been called up for the short series. Team analyst Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran, being an Indian citizen, will be working with the team over Skype.

"(Strength and conditioning coach) Mario (Villavarayan) broke his hand recently while team analyst (Chandrasekaran) will be working with the team over Skype. McKenzie and fielding coach (Cook) will also not be going, while we haven't yet confirmed on our new bowling coach," Akram told PTI.

This leaves head coach Russell Domingo with physio Julian Calefato — the lone regular staff — along with Sohel Islam (fielding coach) and Tushar Kanti Howlader (strength and conditioning coach) to play supporting roles.

The two teams will play a total of three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI in Pakistan split over to phases between January and April. The T20I series will be played from January 24-27, followed by the first Test starting on February 7. Bangladesh will then go back to Pakistan in April for the lone ODI on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9.