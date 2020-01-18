IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in 2021, confirms N Srinivasan

MS Dhoni’s influence on Chennai Super Kings is never-ending. After leading them to three IPL titles, CSK’s owner N Srinivasan confirmed that former Indian skipper would participate in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League. He also added that the franchise would use one of their retentions on the 38-year-old for the next edition of the tournament. Reports of Dhoni being put back into the IPL Auction table was confirmed by the owner himself, he said that the 38-year-old would be bought by the Super Kings in the 2021 IPL Auctions.