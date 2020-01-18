IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in 2021, confirms N Srinivasan

Today at 6:28 PM
Amidst the drama about MS Dhoni’s participation in the future seasons of the IPL, N Srinivasan has revealed that Dhoni would be retained by the franchise in the 2021 IPL Auction. Dhoni is all set to play in the Yellow jersey for the 11th year and will continue to represent CSK in the future.
MS Dhoni’s influence on Chennai Super Kings is never-ending. After leading them to three IPL titles, CSK’s owner N Srinivasan confirmed that former Indian skipper would participate in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League. He also added that the franchise would use one of their retentions on the 38-year-old for the next edition of the tournament. Reports of Dhoni being put back into the IPL Auction table was confirmed by the owner himself, he said that the 38-year-old would be bought by the Super Kings in the 2021 IPL Auctions.
“Dhoni will play this year, next year he will go to the Auction and we will retain him,” said N Srinivasan in an event on Saturday.
Dhoni has been at the helm for the Chennai-based franchise since its inception and has won three titles with the team, beating Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the finals of the competition.
Currently, Dhoni earns 15 crore every season and the franchise would like to retain his services at a lower cost, helping them rebuild the side from scratch. With Dhoni still at the cricketing helm for the Super Kings, their continued run in the playoffs is expected to go on in the near future.
