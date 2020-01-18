IND vs AUS | Watched lots of AB de Villiers and Steve Smith's video for middle-order batting, reveals KL Rahul

Following India’s comeback victory over Australia, KL Rahul admitted that he had watched a lot of AB de Villiers and Steve Smith videos to get accustomed to batting in the middle order in the absence of Rishabh Pant. He added that he is enjoying the new role, which he feels came as a blessing.

One man that got the limelight, deservedly after India’s victory over Australia in the second ODI was KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman not only batted at the crucial juncture scoring a quick-fire 80 runs but also put on a show behind the stumps grabbing the catches alongside nifty glovework. After batting at No.3 in the opening ODI, Rahul was demoted to No.5, a position where it was expected of him to score runs quickly and he did not disappoint, with six fours and three sixes in his late cameo.

"I don't think technically I have practiced anything different. I just spoke a lot more to middle-order batsmen and watched a lot of videos. I spoke a lot to Virat (Kohli) and watched a lot of videos of Ab (De Villiers) and Steve Smith for that matter and how they build their innings," Rahul said at the post-match press conference, reported TOI.

Additionally, the right-handed batsman also admitted how Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson had helped him build the innings and keep the scoring rate ticking during the middle overs.

"Kane Williamson is somebody I've tried to go back and watch some of his videos and see how he build his innings and how they play in certain situations. The only thing I'm trying to learn is how I can use my game and be better at a certain situation,” he added.

This was the second time that Rahul was batting low at a No.5 position after donning a similar role in the 2017 ODI series against Sri Lanka. He was also confident of the new role assigned to him and assured that challenges get the best out of him during crucial junctures.

"It is great challenge. I have been in decent form and pretty confident about my skill, so coming up to every game and having a new responsibility and a new role is also a blessing. I don't think a lot of batsmen get that. That is how I look at this and I am enjoying my batting," he concluded.