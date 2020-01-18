IND vs AUS | It's been tough four-five months after World Cup, reveals Kuldeep Yadav

Today at 10:54 AM
Kuldeep Yadav has stated that it has been a tough four-five months since the World Cup and he is slowly gaining his mojo back. The Indian left-arm wrist-spinner has also added that he was looking for wickets when he returned for his second spell in Rajkot yesterday and that helped him stay ahead.
Kuldeep Yadav had Jekyll and Hyde kind of world cup where he had more bad days than good. Just for remembrance, his bowling stock fell down as India progression towards trophy was well documented. The biggest setback was when he was left out of the semi-final clash against New Zealand despite being India’s leading spinner till then but that didn’t grant him a place in the biggest stage.
After the world cup, Kuldeep was down and out for a while he was not feeling good about himself but then if you are wrist spinner if you have to take it on the chin and move on. That's what Kuldeep did when he bowled an expensive spell but removed two major thrones in Australian batting line up and ended up with figures of 10 overs two for 65 in Rajkot.
“It's been tough four-five months after World Cup, but now I'm getting back in rhythm and bowling really well. Bowled six overs initially, they were batting well both Marnus and Smith. When I came back for the last spell, I was looking for wickets. Found that wicket was slow. Later on, the ball gets softer too. So it's difficult to hit if I bowl slower. Think I'm bowling at the perfect pace and in good areas," Kuldeep told Harsha Bhogle in the post-match press conference.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.