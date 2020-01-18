IND vs AUS | It's been tough four-five months after World Cup, reveals Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav had Jekyll and Hyde kind of world cup where he had more bad days than good. Just for remembrance, his bowling stock fell down as India progression towards trophy was well documented. The biggest setback was when he was left out of the semi-final clash against New Zealand despite being India’s leading spinner till then but that didn’t grant him a place in the biggest stage.

After the world cup, Kuldeep was down and out for a while he was not feeling good about himself but then if you are wrist spinner if you have to take it on the chin and move on. That's what Kuldeep did when he bowled an expensive spell but removed two major thrones in Australian batting line up and ended up with figures of 10 overs two for 65 in Rajkot.