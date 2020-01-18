IND vs AUS | Instead of managing KL Rahul's work-load, management are increasing it, admits Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra during the game revealed that the Indian management is increasing the workload of KL Rahul while they should be managing the workload properly. Additionally, he said that Rahul should keep his place in the Indian team as a specialist batsman and not double up as wicket-keeper batsman.

KL Rahul scored a swashbuckling half-century coming at number 5 against an ominous Australian attack. The stylish batsman from Mangalore had Virat Kohli to partner and they both looked a class above another Indian batsman. KL Rahul was as swift as Ferrari during his batting innings where he struck the ball right from the meat of the bat from ball one. Even some shots were staggering, one against Starc over cover was the icing on the cake.

But the shocker happened when he took off the bails in a flash against Kuldeep Yadav to remove Australian Captain Aaron Finch. Then Indian fans turned to their own and started comparing Rahul with the other Rahul, the master, the wall, obvious Rahul Dravid. Former Indian player Aakash Chopra despite being happy with his performance said that he did not want him to be keeping wickets on a regular basis.

“He is a better keeper than what Dravid was but I would not want him to keep on a regular basis. Keeping takes a toll. He can’t be keeping for 50 overs and then batting higher up the order," said Aakash Chopra, reported Hindustan Times.

“If somebody who is that good (with the bat) and if he can do another job, it doesn’t mean that he should keep as well. Rahul is too precious a talent for me to slot in as a keeper-batsman. That way, instead of managing his workload, you are increasing his workload," he added.

KL immaculate stumping may have stunned everybody but former Indian opener wants the right-handed to keep his place in the Indian team as a specialist batsman to not burden him with too much responsibility.