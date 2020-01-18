IND vs AUS | Comparisons with Rahul Dravid has always existed, admits KL Rahul

KL Rahul did phenomenally well with the bat, came in at number 5 and smoked 80 runs off 52 balls which included 6 classical boundaries and 3 huge sixes replacing Rishabh Pant's role in the side. Add to that, he showed promise behind the stumps courtesy a flashy stumping and two decent catches

If you are a batsman called Rahul and you hail from Karnataka then it becomes a certainty that you can keep wickets and score big runs for India in one-international even though accidental. The comparisons with Rahul Dravid dates back to, KL Rahul first burst onto the scene playing for India in the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. He was proper and pure vis-a-vis Rahul Dravid, who was known for all these qualities.

“It’s great to be compared with someone like him. I had this comparison for a long time when growing up and playing as well. The names – he’s Rahul Dravid and I’m Rahul – so the comparisons always been there and he’s someone I have spent a lot of time with talking about cricket, talking about batting and he’s coming from the same state as well (Karnataka),” said KL Rahul, reported Hindustan Times.

Fortuitously Rahul Dravid, also donned the gloves when Sourav Ganguly requested him in the 2003 World Cup. Being from the same state of India's former mainstay batsman Dravid, the 27-year-old admitted that Dravid is always available to talk about batting, or about cricket in general.

“I have the opportunity to go to him or give him a call and talk to him about batting or anything about cricket. So he’s been more than welcome,” he added.

Rahul is set to play the 3rd ODI in his hometown Bengaluru on Sunday. India would want to continue their winning run at home and by winning the third ODI against Australia, they would complete three series victory in a row against sides at home.