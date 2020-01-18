IND vs AUS | Adam Zampa's length has been fantastic so far, asserts Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has stated that Adam Zampa has lived up to the expectations and the leggie's lengths in the series have been fantastic so far. The Aussie skipper has also praised Marnus Labuschagne and joked that the Queenslander and Steve Smith are only separated when they are asleep.

Adam Zampa continues his stronghold over Indian skipper Virat Kohli by dismissing him for the fifth time in ODI cricket, and even though Kohli scored his runs fluently in Rajkot, he eventually perished to his leg-spin. Zampa ended up being Australia's most successful bowler yesterday, picking three wickets for 50 runs - a product of understanding the conditions and varying his lengths as per the needs. Finch was all praise for the South Australian for the way he dominated with his attacking lengths.

"I think we were one wicket shy of where we needed to be throughout the bowling innings, but they're world-class. Zampa's length has been fantastic so far. The way Smithy started today, and nearly got through to the end, but not quite," Finch said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

After dominating Tests, Labuschagne adapted to the subtle nuances of middle-order batting in ODI cricket, and in what was his first day in batting in ODIs, he batted like a pro. Alongside Steve Smith, the Queenslander played an enterprising knock with Smith taking on the role of sheet anchor. Finch was all praise for the duo while joking that he and Steve Smith are only separated when they are asleep.

"Marnus and Smith, the only time they're apart is when they're asleep. I think on these tracks, it's important to capitalize when the batsman gets in. We were always just one more wicket down than what we'd have liked at any stage of the chase and that's when the required rate started getting out of reach," Finch concluded.