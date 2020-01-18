Fake fielding: a rule making a mockery of the game and fans

Go ahead and Youtube “Most Useless Box”, a ThinkGeek invention. It is a neatly designed, beautiful, square-shaped black box which has one solitary purpose - as soon as you flick its switch “ON”, within microseconds, it gets mechanically turned “OFF”. Yes, that’s all there is to this device.

Up until today, I was convinced that it is the most useless thing that exists in this world. But then whilst watching the second ODI between India and Australia, I was reminded of this abomination of a rule called the “Fake Fielding Rule” which made me change my mind. Mind you, this is a rule that absolutely no one cares about. Not the fans, not the players and not even the umpires. So why the hell does it exist in the first place? Well, your guess is as good as mine. I’m still searching for the answer.

So in case, you’re unaware of this “fake fielding” law - just like the players and the umpires - let me list out a few important excerpts from the law. The law, which was introduced in 2017, comes under MCC’s law 41 (unfair play).

“41.5 Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batsman

41.5.1 In addition to 41.4 (Deliberate attempt to distract striker), it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball.

41.5.2 It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.

41.5.3 If either umpire considers that a fielder has caused or attempted to cause such a distraction, deception or obstruction, he/she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call.

41.5.4 Neither batsman shall be dismissed from that delivery.

41.5.6 The bowler’s end umpire shall

- award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side.

- inform the captain of the fielding side of the reason for this action and as soon as practicable inform the captain of the batting side.

41.5.7 The ball shall not count as one of the over.”

Alright. I guess that was pretty sound and clear, so why on earth were Kane Richardson and Rohit Sharma not penalized today? On the Richardson incident - perhaps there was a slight grey area to it, for he can always argue that he failed to collect the ball owing to taking the eye off it whilst sliding. But the Rohit Sharma incident, however, was as clear a violation of the law as there can be.

In case you missed the incident, this is what happened: After Marnus Labuschagne paddle-swept Kuldeep Yadav towards fine leg, Rohit, from god-knows-where, charged towards short fine-leg and “pretended” to collect and throw the ball towards the keeper, in an attempt to confuse the batsmen.

Mind you, whilst he was at it, the ball was a good 30 yards behind him and the batsmen were in the middle of completing a second run. As per the “fake fielding law” listed above, this clearly falls under 41.5.1, where the fielder has “wilfully” tried to distract the batsman (batsmen). And yet, despite the batsman Labuschagne - who was ironically the first man in the history of the game to be penalized for fake fielding - pointing out Rohit’s mischief and pleading the square-leg umpire to hand India five penalty runs, his cry was conveniently ignored.

But why? Was it because neither of the two umpires noticed it? If yes, then what were they doing not keeping an eye on what’s going on in the field? If they did notice, why did they choose not to penalize Rohit for his actions? If this is not “fake fielding”, then what is? If it’s too much for the on-field umpires to handle, then why not let the third umpire take care of it?

From the outset, the incident might seem funny and unimportant and you might even think “Ah, why the outrage. After all, it’s just fake fielding,” but it’s not. We just witnessed an ignorant player - who was also completely out of his mind - and two ignorant umpires make a mockery of a nonsensical and obnoxious rule, right in front of our eyes.

This might come off as a silly rant but you never know what this incident could lead to. None of us prior to the World Cup expected the “overthrow” or the “boundary countback” rule to ever become relevant. But it did. And a five-run penalty could mean a lot. It didn’t today, but in some match in the future, it very well could. For all we know, it could occur in a decisive moment in the WT20 Final. What then?

Of course, MCC, the “custodians of the game”, will not give a toss about incidents like these. They would conveniently give it a pass, ignore it and give lectures about their elitist and purist views on how sledging and mankading ruin the game whilst sitting on their high horses. As was evident from their overreaction post the World Cup saga, there is no ‘proactive’ in their dictionary; it is always reactive.

Which brings me to the most important question - why does this rule exist in the first place? The players don’t know about it, the umpires either don’t know about it or care about it, so why is it even a rule? Was it devised just because a genius sitting in an MCC gathering whilst sipping on his Earl Grey Tea said “You know what, Geoff? This whole concept of fielders ‘faking’ their throws seems to be affecting the spirit of the game. I think we need a rule to get rid of it” and 10 others agreed? Because, till date, no match has been affected by fake fielding, no batsman has been riled up by it and certainly, no captain has publicly spoken out against it.

Or was it just because the custodians felt that the art of deceiving was unfair? For all I know, the beauty of our sport lies in deception - it is an art in itself. Bowlers deceive batsmen with their flight, pace and bounce and batsmen deceive bowlers with their stance, movement and sometimes even technique. Heck, as recently as last month, an umpire deceived Rashid Khan by scratching his nose.

All these weren’t considered unfair. So, by this logic, shouldn’t fielders be allowed their gig? As a batsman, if you’re stupid enough to think that a fielder has the ball in his hand when he clearly doesn’t, then good luck negotiating the real challenge out in the middle with the bat in your hand.

The fake fielding incident in the Rajkot ODI is just the tip of the iceberg, for there are a lot of things rotten - especially in the rulebook - that are being turned a blind eye to. The umpires - just like the players - need to be held accountable and by letting this incident pass, the ICC have set a bad precedent. The enforcement of the fake fielding rule, in the first place, might have been stupid, but at the same time, once enforced, it’s criminal not to abide by it. At the end of the day, it’s we, the fans, who are being made a fool of. At least with the little black box, I always know what I’m going to get. With the ICC and MCC, however, it’s always a lottery.