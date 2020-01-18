BCCI's workload management doesn't allow to play County cricket, reveals Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has expressed his concern with the management policy which does not allow him to play in the English County. Yadav further went on to question the BCCI’s workload policy and its efficiency and talked about how little time he gets to prove his form with the white-ball before World Cup.

In the past, county season has a special affair with Indian cricketers, right from the days of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and recently Ravi Ashwin who stuck a deal with Yorkshire will be playing in the upcoming county season which is going to start on April 12, this year. Umesh lamented that he had to ignore the county deal as had to stay away keeping the workload protocols in mind.

In this day and age where international speedsters are worried about their workload management, Umesh feels, he is not having enough workload to distress him.

"Workload management is a balance that you strike when you are constantly playing matches. In my case, it's been the opposite. I have played lesser and lesser in the past two years (2018 and 2019). So there hasn't even been optimum workload for me,” he said.

"I got a county offer last season (from Gloucestershire). They wanted me to play seven games, but the BCCI workload management policy doesn't allow me to play more than two or three games. So, the deal didn't work out. Also, I had some niggles to take care of after IPL," he added on the eve of the Ranji Trophy game between Delhi and Vidarbha.

The Indian Cricket Team is scheduled to play 2 test matches in New Zealand and then IPL, looking at that picture, Umesh feels he may miss out on plenty of white-ball stuff.

"So, in a World T20 year, after New Zealand tour, I have only IPL left and then no cricket. If I am not selected for white-ball cricket, I have precious little to do then."

The failure in One Day cricket has brought Umesh Yadav’s bowling stocks down, because of that reason he has been ignored in white-ball cricket. With the field restrictions and short boundaries and not being able to bowl the slower ball to got effect has seen Umesh sitting at the benches of the Indian One day team.