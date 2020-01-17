ICC U-19 World Cup | Bound to feel the pressure representing the nation, asserts Mohammed Kaif

Mohammed Kaif has revisited his memories of India’s first U-19 World Cup triumph, led by him, as he has shared that one is bound to feel the pressure when on the grandest stage. Kaif has also added that the Ranji experience of the players made the job much easier for the side back then.

The first Indian captain to lift the U-19 World Cup, Mohammed Kaif shared the valiant tale of his side which won the first of India’s four titles till now. Kaif’s India U-19 flattened Sri Lanka in Colombo to lift the nations maiden title in 2000. The former India international shared that the young lads were filled passion to conquer the championship but were also nervous representing their country on the grandest stage.

“As youngsters, you have the josh (passion), but at the same time, you are also nervous. It’s not easy to represent the country. The moment you carry the flag, don the India blazer -- you are bound to feel the pressure. That’s exactly what happened to all of us,” Kaif told Sportstar.

As two decades down the lane, the tournament was neither televised nor well known as it is now, there would only be camps, a few months prior to the tournament.

“It was challenging, no doubt. We had our camps under our coach (Roger) Binny Sir, but one of the major things that helped was the fact that most of the boys were already part of the first-class set-up. They had already made their debut in Ranji Trophy, so that experience helped them,” Kaif signed off.