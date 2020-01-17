Winning U-19 World Cup stepping stone for me to World Cricket, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli believed that winning the 2008 U-19 World Cup was one of the important landmarks which developed him as a cricketer. In a team featuring Ravindra Jadeja and Manish Pandey, Kohli led the boys brilliantly in Malaysia to win the 2008 U-19 World Cup and thus broke into the Indian team.

The U-19 World Cup is a platform to witness the new talent and that was exactly where the world first took note of Virat Kohli. Kohli led his team really well as they beat the Wayne Parnell led South African side in the final to lift the trophy. He believed that winning the World Cup was a big landmark for him in his career as that fast-tracked him into the Indian team.

"I am grateful that the tournament was aired on TV because everyone watched us play, we were picked into the IPL and people started thinking that these guys could do something in future," said Kohli, reported TOI.

"I think it was a great stepping stone and winning that tournament was a boost for us. I think when you have the chance to show what you can do in front of the world, it really provides you with a rare opportunity," he added.

Due to the fact that people could view the games on television, Kohli felt that it created an even bigger impact and helped them get into national reckoning.

"I have always maintained that it was probably the most crucial phase of my development as a cricketer because that was probably the second time that the World Cup started being aired on TV. Many people score runs and do well but when you watch someone play, you know there's something different," Kohli asserted.

The 13th edition of the U19 World Cup is set to begin from January 17 in South Africa. India have won the title four times including the one in 2018 where they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.