Was singled out like it was all my fault, feels Moeen Ali

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has shared that he is frustrated on being singled out by critics, who blamed him for the team’s bad performance. Ali, while admitting that he didn’t perform well, pointed out that there wasn’t much he could have done but still was criticised like it was all his fault.

Currently, on a sabbatical from Test cricket, England all-rounder Moeen Ali shared his frustration on being over criticised for the team’s failure. Ali shared that he has been singled out by the critics and that is what made him take a break from the longest format.

"There have been days I've had not so good games but I feel like sometimes it's easy to point the finger at me. It did get to me and that was probably one of the reasons why I felt like I needed to step back from Test cricket in particular," Sportstar quoted Ali.

Ali opened up on his emotions during the Ashes where he was dropped after the series opener. While he admitted his poor performance where he scalped three wickets but scored just a duck and four with the bat, the all-rounder conceded that he was treated like it was totally his fault that his side lost the match.

"It's not something people would normally do, especially when you've just won the World Cup, you're playing in the Ashes - I was doing quite well before that. Obviously, I had a very bad game against Australia in the Ashes and then rightfully I got dropped, but it was almost like it was all my fault and like I've not been good enough for a while and not done anything for two years - but I have.

"I bat number eight and if I don't score runs it's all my fault? It's difficult sometimes," the 32-year-old signed off.