Want to play T20 World Cup and exit, confirms Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Friday said he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year. The 38-year-old former skipper was recalled to Pakistan's Twenty20 side for the series against Bangladesh starting in Lahore from January 24.
Since making his debut during an England tour in 2003, Hafeez has been one of Pakistan's key players in all three formats, not just as a top-order batsman, but also a handy off-spinner. Though his career was dogged by questions over the legality of his bowling action, the "professor" — dubbed so for his knowledge of the game — said he enjoyed playing for Pakistan.
"It has been a privilege. I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan's international team. I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling," Hafeez told AFP.
Hafeez had retired from Tests in December 2018 after playing 55 matches in the format. In limited overs cricket, where he's thrived more, Hafeez has scored 6,614 runs and took 139 wickets in 218 ODIs, while he has 1,906 runs and 54 wickets in 89 T20Is — 29 of them as captain, winning 17 and losing 11 with one ending in a tie.
