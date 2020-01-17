Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly awarded Garware Club House associate membership

Today at 4:55 PM
Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli were honoured during the first ODI between Australia and India, with the duo bestowed with associate memberships of Garware Club House located in Wankede Stadium. BJP leader and vice president of GCH managing committee Raj Purohit witnessed the event.
Garware Club House (GCH) have handed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli honorary associate membership for their immaculate contribution to Indian cricket over the years. The club confirmed in a media release that the duo of Ganguly and Kohli were awarded the prestigious membership during the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14.
Raj Purohit, GCH managing committee vice-president and BJP leader, was present when the duo were bestowed with the honour during the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. The prestigious club is situated at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai, which is also the home ground of many a great Indian cricketer, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma.
Ganguly, who was appointed the president of BCCI in late 2019, made history in no time by making the country host its first-ever Day/Night Test match, while Kohli, the most successful Test captain in the country's history, has been scripting history with every passing game.
