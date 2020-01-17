Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly awarded Garware Club House associate membership

Garware Club House (GCH) have handed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli honorary associate membership for their immaculate contribution to Indian cricket over the years. The club confirmed in a media release that the duo of Ganguly and Kohli were awarded the prestigious membership during the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14.

Raj Purohit, GCH managing committee vice-president and BJP leader, was present when the duo were bestowed with the honour during the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai. The prestigious club is situated at the Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai, which is also the home ground of many a great Indian cricketer, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma.