VIDEO | Virat Kohli smashes bat in frustration after Shikhar Dhawan throws wicket away on 96

Trust Dhawan to play one shot too many when the going is easy out in the middle. Today, he threw his wicket away by playing a nothing shot when he was on the verge of a ton, leaving Kohli really disappointed at the dismissal, as the Indian skipper smashed the bat on his pad to show his frustration.

After a careful 74 in Mumbai, Shikhar Dhawan was at his free-flowing best in Rajkot, scoring runs comfortably. He took the attack on the spin duo of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar, with the latter especially being at the receiving end of some heavy stick. In his quest to get to his century in a hurry, the Delhite made a colossal blunder, leaving everyone at the stadium disappointed.

On the fourth ball of the 29th over, Kane Richardson bowled a short of length delivery to Dhawan - a freebie, honestly - which was there to be perfectly pulled over mid-wicket. However, the Indian opener batted with an angled bat and was cramped for room which resulted in failure to keep it down.

The big blunder was there to be punished as Mitchell Starc, who was standing at deep fine leg, made no mistake in gobbling the catch, making India two down. Richardson was clearly in disbelief for getting a wicket on a nothing delivery and covered his mouth in pleasant surprise, but Kohli’s reaction made the mark.

The Indian skipper turned around in frustration and then smashed his pad after seeing Dhawan being dismissed in a very casual manner, especially when the partnership was going strong. The dismissal brought Shreyas Iyer to the crease and his slow batting killed India’s momentum big-time.