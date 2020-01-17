VIDEO | “One-handed” Manish Pandey plucks ball out of thin air to send David Warner packing

“If he doesn’t get you some quickfire runs, then he will show his skills on the field” - Well, for a certain man from Ranchi, this held true for the majority of his career with MS Dhoni ’s incredible stumpings becoming a forever part of cricketing folklore. While the doubt regarding MS Dhoni’s international career is at an all-time high, Manish Pandey literally made the statement his own on the field.

After being included in the side as a Rishabh Pant replacement, Pandey failed to live up to the expectations with the bat, scoring only two runs, but that tells only half a story about his effectiveness. On the third ball of the 4th over, Mohammed Shami gave enough width to the delivery which was there to be driven handsomely. However, Warner made a mistake of hitting the ball close to his body, meaning it took the aerial route through point. In normal situations, it was a shot traversing its path to the boundary but in Manish Pandey’s world, theory hardly works.