    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s cheeky grin after Kane Richardson's 'fake fielding' attempt

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:55 PM

    Ever since the fake fielding rule has come into effect, it has reduced such cases to a measurable extent, with the umpires being very strict about it. However, Rohit Sharma couldn’t help but let out a cheeky grin after Aussie pacer Kane Richardson tried making one fake fielding attempt in Rajkot.

    Coming to the Rajkot game with a fresh head, Rohit Sharma wanted to use the opportunity to score a big one and the start was nothing but that. The ball was coming to the bat nicely, with the wicket giving the deja vu of that 825-run match between India and Sri Lanka at the very venue. However, that didn’t mean the Aussies were not trying - (un)fairly - against the Indian opening duo of Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

    On the fourth ball of the 9th over, Kane Richardson landed a full ball which Shikhar Dhawan hit to the left of the bowler and instantly charged for a single. The very athletic Richarson was right on the money to move to his left in a flash to collect the ball from short mid-wicket, but the Indian openers were too quick for him.

    His effect further went to noughts as he failed to collect the ball but that didn’t mean the South Australian wouldn't play a prank. An evil in the new ICC system, Richardson made a fake throw to the bowler’s end, and Rohit couldn’t help but smile at the action. The umpire failed to notice the incident or let that go as a warning, but surely it made for funny viewing.

    Here's how people on Twitter reacted on the incident:

