Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s cheeky grin after Kane Richardson's 'fake fielding' attempt

Today at 2:55 PM
Ever since the fake fielding rule has come into effect, it has reduced such cases to a measurable extent, with the umpires being very strict about it. However, Rohit Sharma couldn’t help but let out a cheeky grin after Aussie pacer Kane Richardson tried making one fake fielding attempt in Rajkot.
Coming to the Rajkot game with a fresh head, Rohit Sharma wanted to use the opportunity to score a big one and the start was nothing but that. The ball was coming to the bat nicely, with the wicket giving the deja vu of that 825-run match between India and Sri Lanka at the very venue. However, that didn’t mean the Aussies were not trying - (un)fairly - against the Indian opening duo of Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
On the fourth ball of the 9th over, Kane Richardson landed a full ball which Shikhar Dhawan hit to the left of the bowler and instantly charged for a single. The very athletic Richarson was right on the money to move to his left in a flash to collect the ball from short mid-wicket, but the Indian openers were too quick for him.
His effect further went to noughts as he failed to collect the ball but that didn’t mean the South Australian wouldn't play a prank. An evil in the new ICC system, Richardson made a fake throw to the bowler’s end, and Rohit couldn’t help but smile at the action. The umpire failed to notice the incident or let that go as a warning, but surely it made for funny viewing.
Here's how people on Twitter reacted on the incident:
January 17, 2020
Why is Kane Richardson bowling for @CricketAus ? Surely there are better options?— Mark (@Alohaduz) January 17, 2020
I fail to see how Kane Richardson is better than Hoff. #INDvAUS— Cricket Australia Fan (@CricketAustFan) January 17, 2020
Kane Richardson struggling here... #INDvAUS— Daniel Head (@danielhead7) January 17, 2020
Kane Richardson seems to be put in the cross-hairs by both the Indian openers. He has been giving runs at over 7.5 rpo! #INDvsAUS #PlayBold— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) January 17, 2020
Imagine playing this version of Kane Richardson at Chinnaswamy. Gets smoked to all parts.— Champion of Champions (@ravimaestri) January 17, 2020
Stoinis was right about Kane Richardson. #INDvAUS— Khuong Ho (@TehRealKhuong) January 17, 2020
Kane Richardson #trash— Mitchell Pellicci (@pellicci101) January 17, 2020
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli could end Kane Richardson's international career today! Let's do this! #INDvAUS— PP (@PrashantSport) January 17, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Rohit Sharma
- Shikhar Dhawan
- David Warner
- Aaron Finch
- Adam Zampa
- Virat Kohli
- Pat Cummins
- India Vs Australia
- Australia Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.