Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma’s cheeky grin after Kane Richardson's 'fake fielding' attempt

Coming to the Rajkot game with a fresh head, Rohit Sharma wanted to use the opportunity to score a big one and the start was nothing but that. The ball was coming to the bat nicely, with the wicket giving the deja vu of that 825-run match between India and Sri Lanka at the very venue. However, that didn’t mean the Aussies were not trying - (un)fairly - against the Indian opening duo of Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.