    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma exacting revenge for Australia’s fake fielding attempt with one of his own

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:55 PM

    A laid back individual on the cricket field, Rohit Sharma’s funnier side is often hidden inside while batting and comes wide in the open when he is fielding. A victim of Australia’s fake fielding earlier, Rohit exacted revenge with an open fake fielding effort that the umpires failed to notice.

    Today, in the first innings, Kane Richardson faked a throw against Rohit Sharma which brought a cheeky grin from the Indian vice-captain. It was all in a light note as Richardson escaped a penalty, but Rohit remembered. 

    On the fourth ball of the 23rd  over, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a flighted delivery on middle which Marnus Labuschagne paddled over the keeper. The ball was on its course to clear the boundary but Rohit Sharma suddenly appeared on its way to give a check to the flow. While a single was always on, the duo of Labuschagne and Steve Smith scampered for a double, in turn, putting the fielders under pressure.

    Rohit, who was running from backward square leg, however, failed to collect the delivery clean with the ball crossing past him comfortably. The failure to collect the ball couldn’t stop Rohit from doing what he did - faking a throw as if he had the ball in his hand. Somehow, the act failed to catch the attention of the on-field umpires but in other circumstances, it would have been a clear offense.

