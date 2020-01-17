Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma exacting revenge for Australia’s fake fielding attempt with one of his own

Today at 7:55 PM
A laid back individual on the cricket field, Rohit Sharma’s funnier side is often hidden inside while batting and comes wide in the open when he is fielding. A victim of Australia’s fake fielding earlier, Rohit exacted revenge with an open fake fielding effort that the umpires failed to notice.
Today, in the first innings, Kane Richardson faked a throw against Rohit Sharma which brought a cheeky grin from the Indian vice-captain. It was all in a light note as Richardson escaped a penalty, but Rohit remembered.
On the fourth ball of the 23rd over, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a flighted delivery on middle which Marnus Labuschagne paddled over the keeper. The ball was on its course to clear the boundary but Rohit Sharma suddenly appeared on its way to give a check to the flow. While a single was always on, the duo of Labuschagne and Steve Smith scampered for a double, in turn, putting the fielders under pressure.
Rohit, who was running from backward square leg, however, failed to collect the delivery clean with the ball crossing past him comfortably. The failure to collect the ball couldn’t stop Rohit from doing what he did - faking a throw as if he had the ball in his hand. Somehow, the act failed to catch the attention of the on-field umpires but in other circumstances, it would have been a clear offense.
Because India play in the spirit of the game #AUSvsIND #5runpenalty pic.twitter.com/yd6fEHnxUL— cameron gibb (@flyinghigher82) January 17, 2020
Pathetic display of sportsmanship from Rohit Sharma!— SR (@navyblue82) January 17, 2020
Shouldn’t india be penalized for fake fielding by Rohit Sharma..Labuschagne even appealed for that— Roshan Mishra (@roshannmishra) January 17, 2020
Does the ‘fake fielding’ rule apply to all forms of international cricket around the world? because this is a clear 5 run penalty against Rohit Sharma... #INDvsAUS #cricket @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/Ak7AjUUeSL— Locky Redman (@LockyRedman) January 17, 2020
😂 @ImRo45#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/n04t8QMrex— 🔥பில்லா Ⓜ📧Ⓜ📧⚡💥 (@Billa_Off) January 17, 2020
In 23rd over of Australia’s innings bowled by Kuldeep umpire missed the mock fielding by Rohit Sharma I think it was 4rth delivery #5 penalty runs to Australia missed @Brad_Hogg can check it now— zeeshan (@zeeshan11346440) January 17, 2020
Fake fielding by Rohit Sharma seemingly went unnoticed! Does this fall within the spirit of cricket conversation? #INDvsAUS— Abhimanyu Sen (@abhimanyusen) January 17, 2020
Looked like Rohit Sharma was just guilty of “fake fielding” there by threatening to throw without the ball in hand. Funny that it was Marnus Labuschagne, the first-ever cricketer to be penalised by the rule, who tried bringing it to the umpires’ notice #INDvAUS @cricbuzz— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 17, 2020
Rohit Sharma faked a throw😂😂😂#INDvAUS— Harjas (@hrjbathla) January 17, 2020
Rohit Sharma with the fake throw.. 😀 😀 😀 😀— Aravind (@netcitizen) January 17, 2020
