 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Kagiso Rabada getting a one-match ban for his "over the top" celebration

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Getty Images

    Twitter reacts to Kagiso Rabada getting a one-match ban for his "over the top" celebration

    no photo

    Srijith Gopal

    Today at 5:17 PM

    Yet another day in Test cricket, yet another suspension for South Africa's main bowler Kagiso Rabada who celebrated over the top after picking up the wicket of Joe Root in the 3rd Test against England. The Twitterati were not happy with ICC's decision to ban Rabada for his celebration.

    Here are the tweets: 



    Now that he is banned for the next match...

    South African fans are already dreading the worst! 

    ICC: I am going to pretend I didn't see that!

    Sigh! 

    The hypocrisy!

    I am as confused as you are! 

    Thank you for the free TED talk! 

    Literally had to pay for that wicket! 

    Have to feel for Kagiso! 

    A zombie, you need to be a zombie when you play cricket! 

    South African cricket team in shambles! 

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down