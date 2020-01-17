Twitter reacts to Kagiso Rabada getting a one-match ban for his "over the top" celebration

Today at 5:17 PM
Yet another day in Test cricket, yet another suspension for South Africa's main bowler Kagiso Rabada who celebrated over the top after picking up the wicket of Joe Root in the 3rd Test against England. The Twitterati were not happy with ICC's decision to ban Rabada for his celebration.
Here are the tweets:
Now that he is banned for the next match...
Kagiso Rabada, one of the finest sportsmen around, is banned for celebrating a wonderful moment. I truly hope if he takes Ben Stokes' wicket, he takes his shirt off and cartwheels to all four corners of the stadium, parading a T-short emblazoned with the words "It's not cricket."— david kelly (@dk3lly) January 17, 2020
South African fans are already dreading the worst!
It’s disrespectful to replace Kagiso Rabada with Beuran Hendricks @OfficialCSA— Ailer (@TakaAsekho) January 17, 2020
ICC: I am going to pretend I didn't see that!
Kagiso Rabada banned for the 4th Test for his celebration of Joe Root’s wicket. And Jos Buttler is chilling after abusing Vernon Philander repeatedly. This is so stupid.— Tarun Makhni (@tpsmakhni) January 17, 2020
Sigh!
Kagiso Rabada is banned for this celebration which wasn't even on the face of Joe Root. https://t.co/7fH2uNYKfZ— Thembinkosi Phakathi (@terrorpk1) January 17, 2020
The hypocrisy!
I KNEW KAGISO RABADA was in Trouble after that celebration and the replays 😑😑😑😑an England bowler was Chirping Dean the other day what happened?? #ProteaFire #SAvENG #Rabada— THIZOZO ⚪ (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) January 17, 2020
I am as confused as you are!
I'm so confused, what was wrong with Kagiso Rabada's celebration? #SAvENG— nasiphi mvunyiswa (@africasnas) January 17, 2020
Thank you for the free TED talk!
kg rabada isn’t being banned for his celebration of joe root’s wicket, he’s been banned for accumulating four demerit points over the course of two years. thanks for coming to my TED talk— paige (@paigecaunce) January 17, 2020
Literally had to pay for that wicket!
Kagiso Rabada expensive celebration#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/4gp8zFAmHz— Dhungel (@DhungelDE) January 17, 2020
Have to feel for Kagiso!
That Kagiso Rabada celebration was inspired by passion, and the fact that he'd just bowled out a big wicket. I still don't get why he is fined for admiring a white man's shoes in his celebration #SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/XNfxcOfKyr— 🔍 The Anonymous👤 (@Sir_Sibu) January 17, 2020
A zombie, you need to be a zombie when you play cricket!
This Kagiso Rabada thing is ridiculous...— ZOZIBINI TUNZI IS MISS UNIVERSE 🇿🇦👑 (@_ntombiy) January 17, 2020
In cricket you literally can't be human...
You must be emotionless
South African cricket team in shambles!
Imagine struggling to win this series then on top Kagiso Rabada gets banned from the 4th game for celebrating.The guy did not touch the opponent nor made eye contact.What the heck? pic.twitter.com/x4saug42F3— Felicity Tshikedi 🔱🔱 (@FtshikediThaba) January 17, 2020
