    Twitter reacts to Adam Zampa dismissing Virat Kohli for fifth time in ODIs

    Twitter reacts to Adam Zampa dismissing Virat Kohli for fifth time in ODIs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:58 PM

    Adam Zampa dismissed Virat Kohli again. The Indian captain looked in great shape today, but after scoring 78, he lofted one straight down the ground and was caught by a superb Ashton Agar catch. Indian fans on Twitter went berserk as Adam Zampa got Virat Kohli's prized scalp for fifth time in ODIs

    Zampa gets Kohli again!

    Good knock though

    Fifth time

    Manish Pandey had an opportunity to prove himself

    Unpopular opinion

    Kohli will definitely bounce back

    In-form Rahul is such a treat to watch

