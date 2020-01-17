Twitter reacts to Adam Zampa dismissing Virat Kohli for fifth time in ODIs

Today at 4:58 PM
Adam Zampa dismissed Virat Kohli again. The Indian captain looked in great shape today, but after scoring 78, he lofted one straight down the ground and was caught by a superb Ashton Agar catch. Indian fans on Twitter went berserk as Adam Zampa got Virat Kohli's prized scalp for fifth time in ODIs
Zampa gets Kohli again!
Good knock though
Who knew one change in batting position was enough to get Kohli fired up— Jackass on my Forehead (@AngeliaRamdeen) January 17, 2020
Adam Zampa gets Kohli for the 5th time. He's gone for 78(76). After Dhawan, even Kohli misses his 100 :(#INDvAUS— Yash (@YashdeVilliers) January 17, 2020
Fifth time
Bowlers dismissing Virat Kohli most times in ODIs:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 17, 2020
6 : Ravi Rampaul
5 : Thisara Perera
5 : Tim Southee
5 : Adam Zampa*#INDvAUS
Manish Pandey had an opportunity to prove himself
Fuck sake! Zampa gets Kohli again! In his last over that too. Over to Manish, Rahul and Jaddu to get to 350. #IndvAus— Arteta FC (@sull_noronha) January 17, 2020
Unpopular opinion
Rahul is next Dhoni#INDvAUS— Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) January 17, 2020
Tell you what.,, If Aus manages to keep India under 335, that's definitely 25 runs short of what it would have been #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS— Rahul Krish Bhaskar (@Rahul_Bhas) January 17, 2020
Kohli will definitely bounce back
Virat Kohli these days fails to convert 50s to 100s 👿 #INDvAUS— Srini (@Boisterous_Man) January 17, 2020
What is it with Zampa getting Kohli? #INDvAUS— Davis Harrigan 🦁 (@DeadlineDavis) January 17, 2020
Rabada suspended for celebration— Cricket Aficionado 🇦🇺🌏🌏 (@Tafe25) January 17, 2020
Kohli and co. Penalised for 5 runs for running on the pitch thorought the innings
Fuk U ICC
In-form Rahul is such a treat to watch
Recently KL Rahul was competing with Shikhar Dhawan (for opener slot)— Baba BackBencher (@Mp_hyper_tiger) January 17, 2020
Now he is competing with Risabh Pant (wicketkeeper-batsman + finisher slot)
Virat Kohli will not give is position to him again. 😂😂#INDvsAUS
